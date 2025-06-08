Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that between now and the end of June, we are going to get a Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date? What about other insight on what lies ahead for the show?

Before we go too far doing any sort of specific deep-dive here, let’s just remind everyone that a second season has already been confirmed and by virtue of that, you don’t have to worry. It is really just a question here of precisely when it will start production, let alone premiere. Given that the cameras are not going to start rolling for the prequel until later this summer, it does feel fair to say that we are pretty far off from some sort of major announcement.

If we were to even speculate at this point, the earliest we would imagine more Dune: Prophecy surfacing is when we get around to fall 2026 — but that may also depend heavily on HBO’s schedule, given that they are the sort of network who likes to have very specific drop points for a lot of their shows. They probably would not even have space for season 2 until then when you think about everything else that is currently on their schedule.

Now if you do need some sort of reminder as to what is ahead here story-wise, we tend to think the next chapter will begin with life on Arrakis for some select characters. After all, the end of season 1 strongly suggested that we’re going to be seeing so much more of that planet — and it is a good thing, given how important it turns out to be in the films. Because Prophecy is set so far in the past, though, it does open the door for a lot of various surprises and unexpected twists.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Dune: Prophecy season 2?

Not only that, but when do you think it could premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back here for some other updates.

