Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing anything more about a Dune: Prophecy season 2 between now and the end of the month? Obviously, there is quite a bit to look forward to when it comes to the show, but where do we actually begin?

First and foremost, let’s just begin here by noting that while the prequel series has been renewed for another season already, that does not mean that you are going to be seeing it back anytime soon. As a matter of fact, the plan here is for production start presumably in the fall, meaning that we are months away from getting even more when it comes to casting. Because of that, we are likely several months away from some other insight starting to get out.

At this point, we do tend to think that Dune: Prophecy will not be back until at least late 2026, if not the first half of 2027. Even though this is not the sort of show that has an extremely large number of episodes, at the same time there is a lot of post-production required and HBO tends to take its time developing some of these shows.

What is the second chapter of the story going to look like?

Well, let’s just start by noting that in the premiere, we imagine that we are going to see a lot more when it comes to Arrakis, especially given the journey here at the end of the season 1 finale. This season should actually look and feel a little bit more like the Dune films but at the same time, there is so much time between now and when the movies take place — we do not expect a ton of connective tissue here.

What do you most want to see moving into Dune: Prophecy season 2, no matter when it airs?

