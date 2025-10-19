Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: Oct. 2025 update

With us now past the halfway point of October, can we realistically expect more Presumed Innocent season 2 news soon?

If you have followed along various headlines as of late, then you might have heard a few different things as of late already. Take, for starters, that Rachel Brosnahan is poised to lead the new version of the story, which is coming from totally different source material than what we saw the first time around.

So are we also going to be getting some premiere-date news before too long? That would obviously be fun but at the same time, we advise you to have a certain amount of caution here. We have never seen Apple TV rush along their shows, and we do not think we are going to be seeing this one back until at least some point in the new year.

So when we do get it, the biggest thing that we hope for is simply another opportunity to see this franchise evolve in some new and unexpected ways. That means a lot of drama and big twists, but also some fantastic performances, as well. We know that Apple did not have to greenlight another season of this, given that season 1 had its own self-contained story. Because of that, it is our hope that we are going to be seeing this worthy of the wait and whatever attention that it does end up getting.

Unfortunately, we just think that there will not be any more announcements for at least a few months. We’ve been lucky to get as much info on casting as we have so far — if we started to expect a cavalcade of other reveals, we’d wonder if we are being a bit too selfish in our aspirations.

