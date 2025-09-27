Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: Sept. 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of September, is more news on the horizon when it comes to a Presumed Innocent season 2?

Of course, we do understand that at this point, the questions would be mounting more and more about the future of the Apple TV+ hit. After all, the first season wrapped back last summer, and we have been waiting for a long time to get to where we are right now. We’ve arrived at a spot now where we have actually heard a reasonable amount about the new season, including that it will be based on different source material and be led by a different cast, including Rachel Brosnahan fresh off of playing Lois Lane.

So are we about to get any sort of news on a release date? This is a fun thing to consider but at the same time, it still feels far too early. Apple is not going to rush along a hit like this, especially when some of their other big hits have waits of over two years between two seasons. One cautious estimate is that the second season could be coming next summer, but we cannot sit here and say that this is altogether solidified either.

So with all of this in mind, the biggest piece of advice we have for you is simply to sit back and be patient. We do think that there will be a little bit more information that surfaces in due time, but that does not mean in the slightest that the powers-that-be are going to rush on any of that, either. There are probably some casting drops that will be eventually unveiled and beyond just that, we could see some more teases once everyone is on set.

