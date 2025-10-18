Boston Blue premiere: Why was Sean Reagan recast?

Coming out of the Boston Blue premiere on CBS, we would not be shocked if a lot of people had an array of different questions and concerns. Take, for example, why the decision was ever made to bring in a new actor to play Danny’s son Sean.

From the moment that Andrew Terraciano was recast by Mika Amonsen, we know that there were a lot of questions as to why that happened. After all, so much of this entire series is based on nostalgia and family — so to see someone else become a family member? It was a little strange, and it definitely required an adjustment.

So why did the change happen then? Based on what we are hearing at present, a great deal was tied to some creative choices behind the scenes. Speaking to TVLine, here is a little bit of what executive producer Brandon Margolis had to say:

First of all, we love Andrew’s work from the original series and loved watching him grow up on TV. But once we realized we were telling a very new chapter in this character’s life, creatively it made sense to find an actor with a different energy. Mika’s performance calls back to Sean’s vulnerabilities, but he brings a youthful energy that takes the character in a new direction we loved…

Now, this feels like one of those casting decisions that we will work to grow used to over time, and we certainly do not think it is going to feel rather normal or familiar right away. How can it when we got used to it being a certain thing for a span of time? A little bit of patience will be required here, even if a part of it turns out to be rather difficult.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

