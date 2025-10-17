One Piece season 2 premiere date: An October 2025 update

With us past the halfway point of October at this point, is more news on the horizon when it comes to One Piece season 2?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just issue a reminder here that the Netflix adaptation has been done filming its latest chapter for a good while now, and it really feels like we’ve just hit the point where we are waiting to see what is actually decided when it comes to a start date. We do think that over the course of the next several weeks something official could be revealed — we just have to be patient to get to that point.

With everything that we have said at present in mind, our current feeling is that there is a 50-50 chance that we are going to be getting more news regarding One Piece in the relatively near future. We tend to think that an official date reveal will probably be accompanied with another preview for the next adventure, one emphasizing further the size an scale of what you are going to be seeing as we inch forward.

At this point, it is perhaps most important to remember that there are an abundance of new people joining the magna / anime adaptation, but we don’t necessarily think that this will shift the focus from some of the main players at the same time. This is a show that is really about adventure, and that will continue to be a huge part of everything that you see. By March, we certainly anticipate that at least some of these episodes are going to be available.

If you missed the news from the summer, a season 3 has already been confirmed for the show — we do like to think that is helpful as the story makes its way forward.

What are you most hoping to see moving into One Piece season 2 when it arrives?

