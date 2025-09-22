One Piece season 2 premiere date: A September 2025 update

As we are getting closer to the end of September, are there more updates on the horizon when it comes to One Piece season 2?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by issuing a reminder as to where things actually stand at the moment behind the scenes. Production for the anime / manga adaptation has already wrapped and with that, we are in a spot now where we are just waiting for some other information to start pouring in. The editing and visual effects phases are more than likely the top priority at this point.

So are we going to get some actual premiere-date information this month? It would be wonderful in the event that this happened but at the same time, we do think you should temper expectations. While there is a chance One Piece season 2 arrives in either January or February, there is no real reason to think that Netflix is going to share a start date this soon. We tend to think that instead, the most-likely situation here is that we are going to learn something more once we get around to October or November. There is still a lot of time to promote at that point and in the interim, the streamer can focus on some of their other properties.

As for what the story is going to be for the second season, let’s just say that it is very much tied to us getting a chance to see the world expanded. There are a ton of new characters who are going to be introduced, whether it be adversaries or those who could end up being friends. Just be prepared for some awesome stuff and soon!

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering One Piece season 2?

