One Piece renewed by Netflix for season 3; season 2 tease

While you wait to see the premiere of One Piece season 2 on Netflix in the new year, there is some great news to share regarding the future!

According to a report coming from TVLine, the streaming service has renewed the manga / anime adaptation for a season 3. Production on this chapter is slated to begin later this year in Cape Town, and our takeaway from this is that there will be an effort to ensure that there is less of a wait between seasons 2 and 3 than what we are dealing with between seasons 1 and 2 — which makes sense, given that the 2023 industry strikes slowed things down for season 2 for a good while.

Ultimately, there is also a new season 2 teaser available at the same website, which does give you tiny glimpses at new characters but not an overall sense of the story. Odds are, that is being spared for an official One Piece trailer later this year or in early January. The most important thing is simply that the show does capture the same sense of adventure and spirit that we got the first go-around and as of right now, we do not tend to think there is a cause for concern there. This has become such a runaway sensation for a reason, and it also has achieved a rare feat of pleasing even a good many fans of the source material.

For those who are not currently aware, there will be at least some sort of behind-the-scenes change when it comes to One Piece moving forward, as Ian Stokes is joining Joe Tracz as co-showrunner. Given how demanding a job this is, it is hardly some sort of a shock that there would be an element of real turnover here.

