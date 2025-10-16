Bridgerton season 5: What does Shonda Rhimes know?

It is true that Shonda Rhimes is not the day-to-day showrunner for Bridgerton on Netflix but at the same time, she is very much involved.

How much so? Well, let’s just note here that she is working with everyone behind the scenes to make sure the fourth season is perfect. Also, she has an awareness of season 5 at the same time. (The series has technically been renewed already through a season 6.)

Speaking to Sirius XM recently, Rhimes made it clear where things are at for her behind the scenes, and we do appreciate it as a reminder that there are often people working on multiple seasons here at the same time:

“I just finished editing Season 4. It’ll come out January 29th, working with our editors on that. And then Season 5, the writers were in the writer’s room working on that. So I know what Season 5 is all about from beginning to end.”

What will season 5 be about?

We are aware that a certain part of this is a wait-and-see approach but at the same time, we tend to think that it would be the right time to dive into Francesca’s story. Season 3 already ended with some major evidence as to where things are going here, so why would we ever think that they are going to drift dramatically from that? We’re confident that they are going to get there eventually, and it is really just a matter of how long the show really does want to space some of this stuff out.

For now, we will consider ourselves lucky if we do get season 5 of the show at some point in 2027.

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into Bridgerton season 5, let alone season 4?

