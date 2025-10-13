Bridgerton season 4 premiere date, full schedule revealed

We’ve known for a while now that Bridgerton season 4 would be coming to Netflix early next year — as it turns out, we’re going to be getting it even earlier than expected.

Today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, January 29, you are going to see the first half of the new season, one that is meant to chronicle the journey of one Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Much like season 3, the story is going to be split into two halves, with the second part coming on February 26.

If you have not seen the official season 4 synopsis, it does its best to establish what the story ahead is going to be:

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Of course, we imagine that the romance between these two characters will be next-level, but we are firmly of the belief that there’s going to be a lot more going on here at the same time. After all, the writers are also most likely going to be setting the stage for another future chapter themed around Francesca. After all, the big ending with her / the introduction of Michaela was created the way that it was for a reason, as they obviously wanted a lot of us to be talking about this for quite some time.

If you did not know, Bridgerton has already been renewed through a season 6, meaning there is a lot more to look forward to here.

