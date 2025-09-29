Bridgerton season 4: A Sophie Baek – masquerade tease!

We are lucky to know that the premiere of Bridgerton season 4 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point next year. Would it be nice to get further specifics? Sure, but at the same time, we are happy to have whatever tease we can. Today, that includes a new poster spotlighting Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, someone clearly set up to be a primary point-of-view character for the next chapter of the story.

If you head over to the official account of the series, you can see a new season 4 poster that features Baek from the back at what certainly looks to be an upcoming masquerade. The show will still remain very much focused on these lavish events — if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

As for Baek’s romantic partner, that is where you can shift your attention over to Benedict Bridgerton, who is finally going to get his time in the spotlight this season. This is someone who has struggled to find his place in the world or his right person but through this upcoming season, a lot of that is poised to be changing. We do tend to think that there will also be some updates and teases on a lot of the other characters at the same time, especially when it comes to couples from the past.

So when next year are we seeing the show?

Netflix is being cautious to share, but our overall sentiment is that it makes sense for it to be in the first half of 2026 — most likely the spring. We’ve gotten the indication already that this show is on a two-year cycle and with that in mind, this certainly makes the most overall sense.

What do you most want to see moving into the Bridgerton season 4 premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

