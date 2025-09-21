Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: September 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Bridgerton season 4 between now and the end of September? Rest assured, more is coming — not only that, but the next batch of episodes has already been filmed!

Let us start off this piece by stating what we know at present — Netflix is planning to bring the hit period drama back at some point next year. Based on where things stand right now, we’re glad to not have to worry all that much about it. Because of that, the biggest thing that we are waiting for is some sort of announcement as to when exactly it will air. We know that it takes a while to edit this show due to the elaborate ball sequences and with that, spring seems to be a safe bet.

Ultimately, our feeling at present is that we will be lucky to hear any specific premiere-date news this month and if we are fortunate, we will get an approximation and that is it.

As for what the fourth season is going to be all about…

Well, remember some of the reports that are out there already that this is going to be a big story focusing on Benedict perhaps finally finding the right person for him in Sophie Baek. Will there be challenges? 100% but we also believe that this is a show all about great love stories. By virtue of that, why would we ever think that they are about to venture away from them now? Just file that under things that absolutely do not make any sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

