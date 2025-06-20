Bridgerton season 4 premiere date hopes as filming wraps!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see Bridgerton season 4 arrive on Netflix down the road, let’s just say we’ve got more to share now!

In a new post on the show’s official Twitter, the official account for the series confirmed that they are done with the latest batch of episodes behind the scenes. You can see some of the cast in a behind-the-scenes video, but there is not that much that is given away here insofar as spoilers go. If you do need a reminder here, Netflix has already confirmed that there will be both a season 5 and season 6 of the series, meaning that there are going to be a LOT more love stories coming for this world.

So what will the focus be for season 4? If you have not heard, this will be the season where the story of one Benedict Bridgerton is front and center. His love story with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) will be front and center and we imagine there are going to be all sorts of highs and lows that come with that. We’re also sure there will be updates on relationships from the past couple of seasons, and we certainly anticipate that the Francesca storyline is also going to continue to progress. With that being said, we do not think that the writers are going to rush anything along with that.

If you are hoping to get a season 4 premiere date for Bridgerton, the bad news is that you are probably not going to be seeing that for some time still. Personally, we tend to think we’ll be lucky if Netflix brings it back before next spring, mostly because this show is known for its super-long breaks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

