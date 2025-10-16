NCIS: Origins season 2 filming: A Tom Cruise surprise!

Is Tom Cruise going to be appearing on NCIS: Origins season 2? Let’s pump the brakes a little bit on that but at the same time, we still have news to celebrate.

In a new post on the show’s official Instagram, we have confirmation that the acting icon was actually on set earlier this week, something that happened due mostly to him being on the same lot as the cast and crew. We do not believe that he will actually be appearing on the show but at the same time, it’s a fun idea to think about!

In general, we’ll just start by saying that we’re just happy with what NCIS: Origins has delivered when it comes to surprises already this season. Remember for a moment that Lala Dominguez is shockingly still alive, which is certainly not something that we anticipated going into the season. Her relationship with Gibbs, however, may never be the same. That is the real challenge of this show, where we are so invested in a duo like this, but we already know to a certain extent how it could end … unless, of course, the powers-that-be do manage to actually surprise us.

Now if there is anything that the show could learn from Cruise, is it creating more absolutely insane stunts? In theory that’s a fun thing to consider! Of course, it is a lot easier to have Ethan Hunt jumping out of planes and the like when you have a cinematic budget versus a weekly crime procedural. Still, we hope that Tom got to take some photos and maybe hand out a little bit of advice.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

