Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premiere date: Oct. update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 this month? In general, you can argue that it’s been a while that any news came out there at all about the future of the show. We know that production has been underway for a good while now and of course, all current indications are that something epic is going to be coming around the bend.

So, are we going to be hearing more about it over the next few weeks? It is at least a worthy topic of discussion at present…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

The unfortunate realization we have at the moment is pretty simple: We are going to be waiting a while for a lot of major reveals, even still. If we are lucky, we will be hearing about the future of The Rings of Power at some point in the spring, once filming is done and a good bit of the post-production process is underway. Given the war-centric nature of season 3, we do think that a lot of work is going to be required to get things perfected.

As for an actual date…

Well, if we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to actually see the show back in late 2026 or early 2027. If it comes before then, we will consider ourselves lucky. As for the long-term future, we did know that there was an original plan for the show to run for a good five seasons … but nothing is altogether confirmed here. Just remember for a moment here that Yellowjackets seemed to have a five-season run, only for that to change with season 4 being the final one.

Related – Be sure to get more news now on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3

What do you most want to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







