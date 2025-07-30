Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 filming underway

We recognize at this point that it will be a long time before Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 actually airs. However, there is absolutely still some great news we have to share regarding filming!

In a new post on Twitter, the official account for the series confirmed that work is currently underway on the next batch of episodes — and we also get a compelling tease related to Sauron at the same time. For those who have not heard as of this writing, the third season is going to be most likely the most action-packed yet, as it will focus on a great war and actually feel rather similar to the prelude to The Fellowship of the Ring that jumped far into the past. So much of The Rings of Power is about both the formation of the rings, but also Sauron’s rise to power and a great deal of the destruction that is caused.

As great as it may be now to know that the new season is in the works, we also do need to be realistic here when we say that new episodes are likely not dropping still for a rather long time. There are, after all, a few different things to consider here, starting with the fact that this show has a ton of filming locations and a huge cast. Getting all the episodes shot takes time, and that is without even noting that there are a lot of special effects that are required here to make it look anywhere close to perfect.

For now, our feeling is that if we see the show next year at all, it will be a blessing. Do not be surprised if we are stuck waiting until early 2027 to visit Middle-earth once more.

