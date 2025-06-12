Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: New additions!

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is officially in production. With that, why not introduce some more new faces into the mix?

According to a new report right now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Ponies’ Andrew Richardson as a new series regular on the Prime Video series. Meanwhile, Andor alum Zubin Varla and Adam Young of Maters of the Air are both set to recur. The series is filming in the UK, and we imagine that a lot of work is going to be done steadily over the course of the next several months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In true show fashion, the producers and/or the streaming service have yet to reveal much about any of these roles, though we do at least have an approximate sense as to what the story is going to be about. There is going to be more action and conflict than ever before, and we also tend to think that there is going to be a lot more (ironic) power that comes via the rings.

As nice as it is to get all of this news now, we better be prepared for a really long wait to actually see the series on the air. At this point, the absolute earliest we expect to see The Rings of Power arrive is the fall of next year — and it could be even later than that, when you throw in here post-production and how much other work needs to be done to perfect these episodes.

Let’s just hope that season 3 is finally the one that gets people all the more excited about getting into Middle-earth…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Lord of the Rings right now!

What are you most eager to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







