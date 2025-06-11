Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 filming news

We recognize that there is curiosity aplenty regarding Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 — rest assured, it is happening! Not only that, but it appears as though production is already taking place to some extent.

Speaking as a part of a larger, Emmy-centric interview with Gold Derby, director Charlotte Brändström indicated that she is already shooting in London. This meets the timeline that we’ve heard about, and it also makes some sense for work to be underway on the Prime Video series for a number of different reasons. Remember for a moment how long it takes to make a series like this — by virtue of it, you honestly do need to make things happen as efficiently as possible.

As for what you are going to be seeing over the course of the third season, we are anticipating some sort of time jump — but beyond just that, a number of epic battles. Given the somewhat polarizing nature of the first two seasons, our expectations now are that The Rings of Power is going to try and be more action-packed and to throw a lot of the characters together into a single place.

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a little more about the season during production? Well, if so, it is our general feeling that it will be tied in some way to casting — or, at the very least, how much can really be shared without giving away anything substantial at the same time. Even though the show is based on the assorted works of Tolkien, there are finer details they may not want out there.

