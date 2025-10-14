True Detective season 5 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a reasonable chance at all that we are going to learn more about True Detective season 5 before October is over? Make no mistake that it is still something that we want. Early rumors surrounding the next chapter of the HBO show are exciting. Take, for starters, that it is being apparently set in the Queens area of New York. Also, Nicolas Cage could end up being the star.

So will there be any more news on the horizon here? Well, this is where we’ll say that there is some good and bad news to share.

Where should we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and look at the good here: We do think there is a chance that some news could surface on the show this month. As for what it may be, think along the lines of either casting news or filming information. Because we are still pretty early into the process, though, we do not think that we are altogether likely to get a premiere date anytime soon, let alone an announcement.

After all, just remember what HBO has said in the past: There is a chance that True Detective season 5 does not air until 2027, and that is something that we are working to have to preemptively prepare for (even if we do not like it). Because this show is an anthology, we do not think that they feel all that much pressure to rush anything along — it is more about allowing Issa Lopez, the current showrunner, the time to make things right. Given that season 4 was pretty darn fantastic, we have a lot of confidence here in the future.

