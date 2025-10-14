NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A big discovery?

Following the big premiere today on CBS, do you want to know more about NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 2? Well, we do not blame you! There is a lot still to be excited about, especially when you think more about the central objectives of the season.

From where we at least stand at present, one of the goals here is reasonably obvious: Trying to get us inside the heads of some of the main characters further. Why wouldn’t want to know more about what makes certain people tick? That is what the show is banking on, and we also wonder if being a part of a larger all-franchise lineup is also going to help it. That’s one of those things that is hard to figure out in advance.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further more TV reactions and reviews!

What we can at least say entering NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 2 here is quite simple: Blue is going to be a major part of the story. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

“True Blue”– Concerned about Blue, Doc breaks into her apartment, where DeShawn and Evie make a shocking discovery about one of their own, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Oct. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Who is this discovery about? We’re sure that a lot of it will be resolved within the hour but at the same time, we don’t mind if there are some larger arcs mixed in here. From what we have seen with this franchise over the years, we tend to think it is best when we get some long-term plots added to the procedural elements.

Related – Go ahead and get more news regarding the future of NCIS: Sydney

What do you most want to see entering NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 2 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







