NCIS: Sydney season 3 spoilers: Major spotlights incoming!

The NCIS: Sydney season 3 premiere is poised to arrive on CBS in just a matter of days — so what can we say about the story itself?

Well, we know that the first episode is going to be spending a lot of time unraveling the events from the end of last season, not that this is that much of a shock. From there, though, the writers are going to settle into more of a natural rhythm, and that means giving us more opportunities to see spotlights on a number of characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking a little bit more all about this right now to TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Morgan O’Neill had to say:

“One of the key through-lines for this upcoming Season 3 of NCIS Sydney is the idea that you can’t outrun your past … None of us can, let’s be real. And in trying to outrun your past, all you really do is increase the velocity of impact when it catches you, which it will. For all our characters in one way or another, that truth becomes self-evident.”

Ultimately, we do think that the more that you can give us a chance to learn more about Mackey and the team, the better. The more of this we have, and ultimately the more it allows this show to be differentiated from every other one out there in the genre. Sure, you can argue that Sydney has that via the setting alone, but it never hurts to do something a little bit more to stretch yourself beyond what is expected.

If you have not seen much on the premiere yet, the official synopsis is below:

“Gut Instinct”– The discovery of two missing U.S. Navy aviators adrift in the Coral Sea leads the team to expose a sinister terrorist plot, on the third season premiere of NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Oct. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on the NCIS: Sydney premiere

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS: Sydney season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







