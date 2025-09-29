NCIS: Sydney season 3 spoilers: New key art, premiere details!

If you have not heard that much about NCIS: Sydney season 3 at CBS as of yet, there are a few things worth sharing!

First and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that the spin-off is going to be back on CBS come Tuesday, October 14, where it will close out a lineup of franchise-centric programming. We’d love to think that the Tuesday move could in theory lead to a crossover at some point, but it is still tough. After all, it’s not an easy move to transport the cast of one show to another continent to shoot an episode of the other!

Below, you can see the new NCIS: Sydney season 3 key art. It is hardly breaking the mold, but it does at least give you a sense of the whole ensemble.

“Gut Instinct”– The discovery of two missing U.S. Navy aviators adrift in the Coral Sea leads the team to expose a sinister terrorist plot, on the third season premiere of NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Oct. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Even with a new timeslot, we hardly think that there are going to be any sort of fundamental changes to the story this time around. After all, the show knows what it is and what it tries to bring to the table, and that includes a different case every week mixed in with personal sideplots. The most intriguing part of this show in particular, though, is how the characters navigate what are common and challenging diplomatic situations. We tend to think that there are going to be a lot of those that are spread out across the entirety of the story.

