NCIS season 23 episode 2 spoilers: Will someone die?

Following the premiere of NCIS tonight, it makes absolute sense to want more information on episode 2 tonight. Why is that?

Well, first and foremost, remember for a moment here that we are entering the second part of a continuous story here, meaning that we are not going to be abandoning everything that we saw in the premiere anytime soon. There is still a mad scramble going on here to ensure that justice is served, but the real danger here comes in what one Alden Parker may do along the way. That is the inherent risk here, but also a big part of what makes the season / story so entertaining.

Want to know more now all about what lies ahead? Then check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Prodigal Son (Part II)” – Parker’s pursuit of vengeance for his father’s murder could have deadly consequences, while his sister, Navy vice admiral Harriet Parker (Nancy Travis), faces an impossible choice, on the part two conclusion of the 23rd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

After this story is when we do start to think the show will move more into a somewhat procedural direction, but the remnants of what happened here could still exist. The only thing we do not expect is for something to happen that causes Parker to be arrested or removed from the team entirely. This show has yet to show any signs that Gary Cole is going to leave; as a matter of fact, we are learning more about him now than we perhaps ever have.

