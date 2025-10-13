The Neighborhood season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Bouncing back?

As we get prepare to see The Neighborhood season 8 episode 2 over on CBS, of course there are a lot of different subjects worth discussing.

First and foremost, though, we have to remind ourselves that we are in the endgame now when it comes to the sitcom. This is the final season and through that, we know that just about every story is going to be even more important than it was previously. We are slowly building towards an endgame here — with the only personal expectation is that it will be funny. What more would you want from this show?

If you look below, you can see the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Downsizing” – Calvin and Marty face permit delays at Westside Fuse Box, pushing back the grand opening, while Malcolm’s booming writing career sparks an urgent search for a new nanny. Over at the Johnson house, Dave is still struggling to bounce back after being fired, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The Dave story is probably going to be one that a lot of people out there relate to, and for a lot of pretty simple reasons — starting with the fact that a lot of us have been faced with the prospect of having to start over, and it can be a really tough thing to wrap your head around. Still, one of the things that Max Greenfield’s character has going for him is a lot of people willing to rally around him. He will have a ton of people trying to help him, though he’s probably going to stumble a few times along the way, as well.

