Billy the Kid season 3 episode 4 spoilers: After a stand-off…

Next week on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to dive further into Billy the Kid season 3 episode 4. Do you want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we should note that we are almost to the halfway mark of the final season already. How has time moved so quickly? We definitely think it is a hard question to figure out and yet, here we are. There are only a handful still to go until we are at the end and at this point, it feels reasonable to assume what we are going to see moving forward.

Now, why not get a little bit deeper Below, you can see the full Billy the Kid season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

Garrett and his posse relentlessly pursue Billy and the Regulators and after a tense stand-off, several close allies are forced to choose between loyalty and survival.

Can you argue that we’re at the moment here where everything is about to fall apart? Well, if nothing else, you can argue that this is one of many scenarios to what is going to be coming up here. We imagine that this entire story is designed to give us a slow chipping away at Billy and those around him, leaving to a more desperate situation. A whole part of the excitement around the final season in general is the epic cat-and-mouse game that we are getting to see unfold, one where you are purposefully designed to not know exactly how we are going to get to the climactic showdown.

What do you most want to see at this point entering Billy the Kid season 3 episode 4?

In general, have all the episodes so far lived up to your expectations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

