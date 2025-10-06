Billy the Kid season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A major loss?

As we look a little bit more towards Billy the Kid season 3 episode 3, is there a lot of exciting stuff to prepare for?

Well, considering the fact that this is the final season of the MGM+ series, we certainly know that the story is going to get increasingly intense. Given that Pat Garrett is a part of the narrative at this point, it is abundantly clear where the story is building towards. In the meantime, there is still a good bit of mystery surrounding getting from point A to point B. What alliances end up shifting? Also, who is lost along the way? Next week’s “Take Your Medicine” feels like a pivotal one for the latter reason.

If you look below, you can see the full Billy the Kid season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

After another surprise attack from Garrett, Billy loses a trusted friend, forcing him to seek revenge while Emily makes a calculated decision to reconcile with her father by asking for help.

We do tend to think that there is going to be a little bit of everything mixed in to this episode, and for good reason. This is a show that has some of the charms of an old-school Western, but also a lot of action and character development. There are a lot of twists and turns still coming, but we could be waiting a good while to see some of the resolution. There is still a lot of major events still to come and that is something that we personally celebrate. (If you are not aware, there are eight episodes in the season.)

