Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Bridgerton season 4 between now and the end of October?

Well, in a situation like this, let’s just say that there is a lot of information, both good and bad, that is worth sharing. Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that production is done and we do think that Netflix is working already to prepare the next chapter. We recognize that there is a lot to be eager about here, especially when it comes to the story of Benedict and Sophie Baek. The latter is the newcomer played by Yerin Ha, and we tend to think that this love story will be all sorts of epic.

So is there a chance we are going to be getting an exact premiere date announcement between now and the end of the month? For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that we are cautiously optimistic that news is coming soon … but it is also far from confirmed. The biggest thing that we can say here is that if we are lucky, we will be getting the series back in the first half of 2026.

Beyond the fourth season, another great thing to note here is that the series has already been renewed through season 6 — by virtue of that, there is a lot to look forward to. Also, we tend to think that the next chapter of the show is going to set the stage for some other things as well. Remember that we already got the big Francesca – Michaela reveal. What more is going to be coming up here on the other side?

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4, no matter when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

