Riot Women season 1 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere today on BBC One, what can we say when it comes to Riot Women season 1 episode 2 down the road?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting the following — this is a show that is meant to represent a specific era in history, while also doing whatever is possible to introduce some colorful new characters. The synopsis here indicates the following: “In a quiet house, Beth Thornton – burnt out and on the brink – prepares to end it all, when an unexpected phone call changes everything. Jess Burchill assembles an unlikely crew of sassy women to form a punk rock band for a local talent contest. Holly Gaskell, a police officer, arrests chaotic Kitty Eckersley, who might just prove to be the missing ingredient the band – and suicidal Beth – needs.”

So what more is coming from here? Episode 2 is arriving next week, and the synopsis below give some other insight on what is ahead:

As Beth and Kitty become the Lennon and McCartney of the Riot Women, Jess’s feud with rival Hebden bar owner Inez reignites, Nisha grapples with a toxic colleague, and Holly realises her mother’s dementia is worsening. A high-octane first band rehearsal gives way to common ground, but as the women start to bond, a long-buried secret smacks Kitty in the face.

We do tend to think here that a lot of this show is going to be all about characters and how they handle both music and also some of the specific characters at the heart of the story. Of course, we do tend to think that the show has a lot to bridge on BBC One — remember that the network just concluded King & Conqueror, a show that managed to generate a lot of attention in a completely different way.

