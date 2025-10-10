Butterfly canceled at Prime Video; no season 2 on the way

If you were hoping to see a Butterfly season 2 at Prime Video down the road, we unfortunately have some bad news to share today.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to cancel the action drama, which came from star and executive producer Daniel Dae Kim. We had hoped that the series was going to be able to find a consistent audience, but we were admittedly worried about it even before it first launched. After all, we were talking here about a show that did not receive a considerable promotional campaign; beyond just that, all of its episodes were released at once, meaning that it did not have all that much time to register on the pop-culture radar. Do we recognize that binge-watching is beneficial a lot of times for viewers? Sure, but we also think it is challenging when you are a new show trying to get people to pay attention to you.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So why exactly was Butterfly canceled? Prime video does not always share exact reasons but from where we stand, we tend to believe it is a combination of things, whether it be exact viewership or the budget. We would love to think that it could have a chance of landing somewhere else but at the same time, we are well-aware of the fact that these moves are pretty unlikely. After all, producing television is expensive and streamers are often developing their own things.

For now, we are at least happy that the first season existed, especially since it provided an opportunity to see South Korea in a new way and gave us a lot of great performances even beyond the show’s star.

What do you think about Butterfly being canceled after just one season on the air?

Do you wish that the show had a greater opportunity to shine? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







