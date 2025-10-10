Law & Order season 25 episode 4 spoilers: A billionaire’s murder

Next week on NBC we are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 25 episode 4 — are you eager to learn more about it?

First and foremost, we do think that we are going to be gearing up for one of the more challenging cases that we’ve seen on the show as of late, mostly because there is an extremely wealthy murder victim and with that comes a lot of press. Beyond just this, though, isn’t there a chance that there could also be a lot of possible suspects? You need to really focus in on who had the biggest motive and if there is a lot of money involved, there is a chance that certain people will not want to talk that much.

If you look below, you can see the full Law & Order season 25 episode 4 synopsis with some more incident on what is to come:

10/16/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A billionaire banker is murdered and the 2-7 must investigate his many clients and employees. Price and Maroun struggle to keep the jury’s focus on the crime and not the victim’s darker side. TV-14

Just from reading that alone, you can see what one of the other major challenges will be with the case — trying to ensure that the jury does not become biased just because of some of the banker’s secrets. Is there a chance that the top suspect could come across as sympathetic depending on their defense attorney? That could cloud things on some level. If nothing else, this episode may very well be a great showcase of classic courtroom drama, and there are few other programs out there that manage to deliver that as well as this one.

