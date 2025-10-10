Peacemaker season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following the season 2 finale over at HBO Max, is there a chance that a Peacemaker season 3 is going to actually happen? Or, is the show in its current form over?

There are a lot of different perspectives that we can take when it comes to the John Cena series, mostly because it has been an overwhelming success. However, at the same time, the DC Universe does not operate in a way these days where you need to do several seasons of the same show. For that very reason, we can’t be shocked that there are no immediate plans for more … but that does not mean that the Peacemaker character is gone at all.

Speaking to Deadline in a new interview largely about the end of season 2, DC Studios co-head James Gunn had the following to say regarding the future:

No [there is no season 3 currently planned], this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character.

We do think that a lot will be decided on the future of this show years from now and because of that, it is a hard thing to really speculate on. For the time being, what we will say is that we have every reason in the world to be confident about the future of this character, mostly because we have been given more or less every reason to be. Cena is brilliant in the role and beyond just that, we’ve seen his real versatility this season. This is far from just a comic-relief character who excels in silly environments, and we have loved seeing his range expand as an actor.

Would you watch a Peacemaker season 3 at some point down the road?

