Grey’s Anatomy season 22 spoilers: Meet the new additions!

The premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 is coming tonight on ABC and in celebration of that, there is even more to celebrate!

Where do we start here? Well, according to a report from Deadline, there are some new additions coming on board the show. One will be a series regular, whereas the other two are recurring.

Trevor Jackson – You technically saw the actor last season as Wes Bryant, but he will be around now as a series regular. The site describes the character as “a handsome, intelligent, but arrogant man who had just moved to Seattle and was revealed to be a new medical intern at Grey Sloan.”

Jade Pettyjohn – The Big Sky actress is set for a recurring role as a new medical intern named Dani. “Overeager yet terrified with a good sense of humor, she’s hoping to make her first day at the hospital one she will remember.”

Anita Kalathara – Finally, the Doom Patrol alum will be on board as Kavita, “a brilliant and attractive female plastic surgeon who is professional and straight to the point.”

As so many of you may know at this point, we do think that Grey’s Anatomy is an ensemble show and because of that, we may not see all of these characters right away. Our general feeling is that there will be some spotlights here and there, but you cannot expect all of it to happen right now. The best piece of advice we can give you right now is to brace yourselves for another batch of crazy episodes, ones that are stuffed full of drama, twists, turns, and a whole lot more.

