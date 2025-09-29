Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Scott Speedman not leaving for new show

As we look ahead to the Grey’s Anatomy premiere on ABC next month, let’s just say there is a pretty busy time ahead for Scott Speedman. Not only does he recur on the medical drama as Dr. Nick Marsh, but his new gig in RJ Decker has been officially picked up to series!

Today, the big news of the series pickup was confirmed over at Deadline, and it notes that the Carl Hiaasen adaptation is going to be a part of the 2025-26 TV season. Our general feeling is that the show could arrive in the spring.

So what is the series all about? Well, Speedman’s title character is an ex-con who “starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida, tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre, with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally… or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

This pickup is obviously great news for Scott (who has also appeared on Animal Kingdom and YOU), and he will still be able to continue recurring as Nick. While he is not going to be in every episode, we do tend to think there are opportunities ahead to shine for him there. Meanwhile, this is clearly a great time to be a Hiaasen fan, given that you have this show while at the same time more Bad Monkey is going to be coming to Apple TV+ in the future. Isn’t all of this reason enough to celebrate? From where we stand, we certainly tend to think so.

