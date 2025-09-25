Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere spoilers: ‘Only the Strong Survive’

In just a couple of weeks the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere is poised to arrive on ABC — and of course, we are thrilled to have more to share!

So, what can we say about the installment now? Well, first and foremost, “Only the Strong Survive” is the title for this hour — and we tend to think that is a pretty big clue to what happened at the end of last season. We saw the lives of multiple characters up in the air, with Link the most notable name in jeopardy. However, this does not mean at all that he is the character who will actually die — and there is certainly a chance for a surprise or two.

To get a few more details now from ABC on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere synopsis:

After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation.

Just from reading all of this alone, it feels like the producers in totality are working to ensure that we are dropped straight into the metaphorical fire in the premiere. That means focusing on a lot of these complicated relationships and (of course) the drama. The more of this we get, and the happier we are going to become when the dust on the series actually settles. We do tend to think that we should at least get some answers by the end of the premiere, as there will be chances to focus on a lot of stuff after the fact.

What are you most hoping to see moving into the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere?

Do you think we are going to lose a major character or two? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

