Grey’s Anatomy season 22 promo teases possible deaths

On October 9 we are going to see the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 over on ABC — so how crazy will things get?

Well, in a word, very. At the end of the season 21 finale we saw a life-or-death cliffhanger, one that seemingly threw Link’s life in jeopardy. However, given that we saw an operating room explode, it does still feel like a lot of other people could be in danger.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the first full Grey’s Anatomy promo that suggests that Miranda could be in danger — and she is not alone. We recognize fully that the series wants to make things mysterious beyond just Link and Miranda, and this is why honestly, the show will probably want to keep a secret here as long as possible.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Does anyone have to die at the end of the premiere? This is one of those shows that has killed off so many people over the years and because of that, we tend to think that the series has already earned a reputation of “no one is safe.” They don’t need to reinforce it at this point! We just want some of the same combination of drama, romance, and action that has defined it for so many years. We also recognize that Meredith is going to be around for a good chunk of the season — even if she is not in every single episode. We’re looking at season 21 as a blueprint to a certain extent.

In the weeks ahead, we tend to think that a few more details are going to surface — we just have to be patient.

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 when it airs?

Who do you think is going to die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

