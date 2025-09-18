Grey’s Anatomy season 22 spoilers: EP on Meredith’s role

If you had any doubts whatsoever about the role of Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy season 22, we’ve got more info for you now!

If you have been around the internet over the past several weeks, then you are likely aware already of the fact that Ellen Pompeo would be back for more. Yet, what is her story going to be? We continue to hear that the character will split time between Boston and Seattle and thanks to what showrunner Meg Marinis is saying now, she’s also going to be getting involved with some of the main characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking about all of this more in a chat with TVLine, here is more of what Marinis had to say:

“We’ll still follow her Alzheimer’s research … But at the beginning of this season, she’ll be mostly involved with the direct impact of the Season 21 finale [that created an explosion and left Link’s life in jeopardy]. What happens to the hospital…”

Given the long-term history Meredith has there (and the fact that it’s named in part after her sister), that makes a whole lot of sense. We are in a position now that we would love to see her take on some medical mysteries while continuing her research at the same time. After all, if there is a character who can effectively balance all of these different things, shouldn’t it be Meredith?

Ultimately, we’re just eager to get back into the world of the show once more, one that includes some new guest stars, romance, drama, and a lot of the other stuff that we have come to know and love with this series over the years. Why would it have to change?

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including other teases on the cliffhanger resolution

What do you want to see from Meredith leading into Grey’s Anatomy season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







