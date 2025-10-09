Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 premiere date hopes

With this week serving as the end of season 1, what better time to discuss the possibilities for an Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2?

First and foremost here, we should just state the good news that another chapter of the show is very-much coming! The renewal was actually confirmed months ago, before the first season even arrived. This was clearly the folks at Starz indicating that they have a lot of confidence in the future of the show and beyond that, there is a lot more story to tell with this generation of characters. The producers managed to really surprise us with the first season, finding a way to combine a lot of the time-travel elements of season 1 with big twists and a combination of familiar faces and important newcomers. We have all the confidence in the world for the next chapter to deliver the goods.

Unfortunately, we do have to wait a long time to see the net iteration of Outlander: Blood of My Blood happen. As of this writing, there is no exact start date for season 2 and if we are lucky, it would come in the fall of 2026. However, we say this while also being acutely aware of the fact that a lot of Starz shows have pretty substantial waits between seasons. We have seen that with the flagship show; heck, a new season of Power Book IV: Force is coming on the air next month after more than two years since the last chapter premiered.

Beyond the prequel…

We also do wonder whether or not there will be other extensions of the franchise announced by the time that season 2 of Blood of My Blood arrives. There is no guarantee that we are getting something more and yet, we remain hopeful.

