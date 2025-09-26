Following what you see tonight on Starz, we recognize fully a desire to get an Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 10 return date. What can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that the next installment of the prequel is actually the finale, as hard as that may be to digest. Unfortunately, you are also going to be waiting for a little while to see it.

Based on what the folks over at the network are saying right now, the plan is for the next Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode to air on October 10, meaning that it is actually two weeks away. Why do this, and make everyone wait for a long time to see just a single episode? We wish there was a great answer to this but unfortunately, all we can say is that this is just something the network does here or there with some of its shows. Heck, we have seen it happen before with the original series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. The hard thing here is mostly just that you are waiting two weeks for just one episode and at that point, a long finale.

In the end, let’s just share what Starz has released for this episode. The title is “Something Borrowed,” and if that wasn’t a clue enough of what is ahead, the synopsis fills you in overall:

Ellen prepares for her wedding day, while Julia attempts her escape.

Odds are, this will be an encapsulation of everything this season, a story that includes plenty of romance and drama all across the board.

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 10?

Are you sad to be waiting to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

