Gen V season 3: Show EP on current renewal possibility

Is there going to be a Gen V season 3 over at Prime Video? At this point, this is definitely a fair thing to wonder, and for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that there is no renewal news out there yet — meanwhile, The Boys is ending with season 5. It is also curious that some of the top producers of Gen V are currently working on other projects, whether it be Michele Fazekas or Thomas Schnauz.

For now, everyone seems to be just taking and wait-and-see approach. Speaking to Variety, here is some of what showrunner Fazekas had to say on the subject:

I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season. Our task here was launching into “The Boys,” which doesn’t really mean that there wouldn’t be another season of “Gen V.” That’s what’s great about a college show —everyone’s always going to college! But our task was launch us into the new season of “The Boys.”

Because of what Fazekas is saying here, it does not really seem as though this season was written with the idea of immediately setting up a season 3. It could happen but in the end, we really have to just wait and see what happens on The Boys moving forward. If Homelander dies, for example, then the future of Gen V could require some major shifts. That may not be something that anyone wants to give away. We know that the final season of The Boys has already been filmed, with the expectation at present being that it will air at some point next year.

Honestly, the big priority right now on the spin-off is just survival, given that it seems like Marie and other characters have their work cut out for them trying to make that happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

