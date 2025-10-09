Outlander season 8 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance we will learn more about an Outlander season 8 premiere date between now and the end of October? Make no mistake that we want it, and given the finale of the prequel Blood of My Blood, that only adds to the potential that we learn something before too long.

Unfortunately, what we can say at this point is that there is nothing official as of yet via Starz; however, that could change in the relatively near future. Early suggestions right now are that Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast will be back early next year — though that is a pretty wide range. Our general feeling is that if the show comes back in the spring, we will be more than satisfied. We’ve already seen some promotion for the final season, as it serves as a reminder of the emotion and high stakes that comes around every corner. There is a chance, after all, that not all of our favorites are going to be making it out of this alive.

For now, we’ll say that there is a small chance that we are going to get a season 8 premiere date this month; more than likely, though, we are going to be getting a premiere month before too long to set the stage. The network will likely pour a lot of press into this, given that this is the final chapter and this show has really defined them for so many years.

The biggest thing that we can go ahead and note is that this is not the end of the franchise. The prequel has already been renewed for another season and beyond that, who knows? There is always a chance that some other spin-offs get eventually ordered. Anything is possible!

