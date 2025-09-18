Outlander season 8 teaser: Who surprises Claire?

We have known for a little while now that Outlander season 8 is slated to arrive in the new year — so what will the focus here be?

Of course, with this being the final season on Starz, it is abundantly clear already that just about every moment carries with it that much more weight. The fates of Jamie and Claire need to be solidified and beyond just that, we also have another mystery that is raised in a new teaser: Who is visiting Caitriona Balfe’s character who she is legitimately surprised to see?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the new teaser that better sets the stage for what lies ahead, and it features someone turning up to greet Claire. It feels like this may be someone either from another continent or another time — and both of these open the door for all sorts of possibilities. Given that this season is premiering after Blood of My Blood, is there a chance it is connected to that?

While most of the finer details surrounding season 8 remain unclear, we do also get a feeling that the show is looking to have a rather different ending from what will eventually transpire within the Diana Gabaldon book series. Hopefully, this means that both are going to have wonderful conclusions. We know that there are few things out there that are harder than trying to land a plane on a property like this. Mixed reactions are probably inevitable but we tend to think that so long as the emotional beating heart is there, we are going to be satisfied with the end result.

What are you most eager to see moving into Outlander season 8 when it premieres?

