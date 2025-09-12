Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8: A major test

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 — and there is a ton to prepare for!

Where do we start here? Well, it is worth noting that we are significantly closer to the end of this season than we are the beginning, and everything from here on out is about to get all the more intense. This in particular means Ellen, who is by far going to have the biggest storyline that she has had so far this season.

The title for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 is “A Virtuous Woman.” Want to learn more about it? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

At the request of the Grants, Ellen undergoes a test to prove her worthiness to marry into the clan.

So what will that test be? Go ahead and consider that a defining part of the episode, and we also tend to think that it is going to be something that dovetails really hard into the end of the season. Because we already know that an Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 is coming, we also do think that alleviates at least some of the pressure that comes with having to resolve some of the threads and fast.

Sure, we are well aware of where certain stories are going at this point — but we know from watching this series already that there are still ways that it can surprise us. Who knows if there is another wrinkle coming for these characters that completely upends everything that we know about Jamie and Claire’s history?

