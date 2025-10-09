Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 teaser features new players

For those who have not heard at this point, the premiere of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 is going to be arriving on Netflix on November 4. Do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see a larger preview for the next chapter of the series, which is once more going to be a three-week event with an enormous grand prize at the end of it for one contestant. How that person gets the victory is, of course, the big and super-exciting mystery right now. There are so many contestants that not all of them are going to get a focus, but the ones who do may be especially notable. After all, we are dealing with some really competitive people this time around, including one guy who claims that he would do absolutely anything to win the grand prize.

We absolutely would not be surprised if there are some moments in this season that are inspired by both season 2 and season 3 of the original show, but in the end, the producers are also going to do their own thing. Our expectations are significantly higher after season 1 proved to be so much stronger than we ever expected, with the editing top-notch and with there being a lot of people we really grew invested in over the course of time. It was also quite tragic when you knew certain people were going to be eliminated, whether it be due to bad luck or mere circumstance.

No matter what happens, we’ll be seated for the next version of this show — though we do 100% wish that it was stretched out for longer than three weeks. After all, why not try to let a show like this dominate most of the fall?

