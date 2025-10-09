Chicago Med season 11 episode 3 promo: Will Owen survive?

As we look ahead to see Chicago Med season 11 episode 3 on NBC next week, it is clear the stakes are higher than ever. How can they not be given the cliffhanger that we saw at the end of tonight’s episode?

If there is one thing you have to remember here, it is pretty simple: Owen’s life is in jeopardy. We really wanted to think that Will Halstead’s return would be a happy one and there would be no real drama. Unfortunately, that proved to not be the case. He is now fighting for his life, and much of the next installment is going to be about a battle for survival.

To get a little bit more insight on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 11 episode 3 synopsis below:

Lenox and Frost receive an unusual request from the parents of a patient on life support; Ripley and Charles work with a man who can’t remember who he is.

We should note that the preview for this episode showed that Torrey DeVitto is also going to be coming back as Natalie, and that gives the next installment higher stakes than almost anything we’ve seen so far. We do not think that this is going to be the sort of storyline that lasts the rest of the season, mostly due to the fact that Nick Gehlfuss has another job in the FBI spin-off in CIA. We are just glad that he got a chance to come back to his old stomping grounds of Chicago first, largely because there is a chance to learn a lot more about him here.

