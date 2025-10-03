Chicago Med season 11 spoilers: Learn about Goodwin’s son!

We very much recognize that there is a lot to anticipate through the remainder of Chicago Med season 11 so for now, and that was before learning more about Goodwin’s family!

For those of you who are very-much hoping for more of a deep dive into her, here is some of what we can say. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Gbenga Akinnagbe of The Wire is going to be coming up in a recurring role of David, the son of the hospital boss. We hope that there be some interesting dynamics thrown in here, ones that will deliver a handful of surprises that go along with it.

Speaking further to the publication about Goodwin’s arc, here is what showrunner Allen MacDonald had to say:

“I can’t sing S. Epatha Merkerson’s praises enough. As you say, she’s the queen bee. There’s no doubt about it. She is so talented. For me, it’s a huge honor to get to write for her and to work with her. I really love exploring the more personal side of Goodwin outside the hospital. Partly because she’s a boss, when she’s in that hospital, she doesn’t f— around.

“There’s a lot of pain in her life and in her past, with the stabbing and her breakup with Dr. Dennis Washington in her recent past. I was just so moved by how she handled that. It was always my intention that with the arc with Cassidy, her attacker, that we would, in the finale, see her confront her attacker, and that the attacker would ask for forgiveness.”

Based on everything the executive producer is saying about Goodwin’s arc last season, it makes us all the more optimistic that some great things are going to be coming around here, as well. There is a long season ahead, and we have countless reasons for excitement.

