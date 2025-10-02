Chicago Med season 11 episode 2 promo: The 200th episode!

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 11 episode 2. Let’s just go ahead and say that this one is critical, and for many different reasons.

First and foremost, we should remind you that this is the 200th episode! If you sit back and think about it, there are not a lot of series out there that get anywhere close to this milestone. This makes it all the more important for those who do, and we like to think the producers are well-aware of the fact that this is extra special.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new Chicago Med promo that reinforces this idea even more. After all, in the closing seconds you see the return of Nick Gehlfuss as Will! We have known for a while that the original cast member would be back but at the same time, we are only just hearing now that he is going to be around for more than just one episode. (That was confirmed over at TVLine.) Given how much the series has changed from the beginning, we really appreciate when there are some legitimate chances to honor the history of the franchise here.

Of course, we hope that the appearance of Will also gives us a Natalie update — in the end, though, we’re just glad that this current iteration of the show is working to honor the past here and there. There is a part of us still celebrating the appearance of Dr. Reese last season, mostly because she was one of those characters we were not sure that we would ever see again.

What do you most want to see entering Chicago Med season 11 episode 2?

