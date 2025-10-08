Dexter: Resurrection season 2 official at Showtime

For everyone out there who is excited to see more Dexter: Resurrection over at Showtime, we come with great news!

In a new video today (watch here), series star and executive producer Michael C. Hall confirmed that the series is coming back for another chapter. Now, we understand that this may not be enough for some people, given that the network previously renewed Dexter: Original Sin only to cancel it later … but we don’t think that is happening this time around. The writers’ room for season 2 of Resurrection has already opened, and we tend to think that the series is going to be coming back at some point next year.

So what will the story be for the next season? Well at the very least we know that the first season ended with Dexter getting a lot of serial-killer files off of Leon Prater, suggesting that there are a lot of other dangerous people he can hunt down. Meanwhile, he left behind the file for the New York Ripper for Claudette Wallace, a sign that this could in theory be the target for the next season … though that remains to be seen.

One way or another, let’s just hope that there are a few more details that are coming sooner rather than later. We do think that this is going to be a show that lasts for many years — the popularity is at least there! We also tend to think that there is a lot of appeal for big name actors to come on board — just think about what we had in season 1 with both Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman stepping in to big parts.

