Dexter: Resurrection season 2: EP on ‘great’ new Big Bad

Even though a Dexter: Resurrection season 2 has yet to be formally ordered at Showtime, signs point to it 100% happening. Why wouldn’t it at this point? Even with the ownership change and the frustrating cancellation of Original Sin, at the same time we tend to think that there are plenty of reasons in order to keep it around.

For most of the first season, we saw a serious of villains on the series with Leon Prater stepping into the role of Big Bad. Moving forward, though, the series has some possibilities. We do think there is a chance that the central villain is the New York Ripper, but there is a chance that the producers go in a separate direction as well.

So what does showrunner Clyde Phillips himself have to say? Well, in a new interview on the Dissecting Dexter podcast, we made the following clear:

“We’ve got a great Big Bad for next season … And some others that we call little bads, or weekly bads.”

At this point, we just hope that there is another actor cast who is at least close to the level of Peter Dinklage. That was the problem with bringing him on board in the first place — you set the bar sky-high and by virtue of that, we are in a situation where the producers have a challenge.

Fingers crossed that at this point, we are going to have a chance to see the second season premiere at some point moving into the summer or fall of next year. One of the good things that comes from there being early season 2 plans is that in theory, it does lessen the time between seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

