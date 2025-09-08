Dexter: Resurrection season 2: More Joey Quinn?

We do recognize at this point that we may be waiting a long time still for concrete Dexter: Resurrection season 2 news. For reasons that remain unclear, Showtime has yet to renew the series for more episodes.

So while we do wait for a few more answers to come rolling in, we do think it makes sense to have a larger chat now about characters. Or, to be more specific, whether we are going to be seeing more of one Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn. While he is not an original cast member, he’s been around long enough that there is nostalgia tied to the guy. Also, he appeared in two episodes in season 1 and had a voicemail in another. At this point, it feels like his role in the story is pretty clear.

Consider what we know at this point. Quinn got a call from Claudette Wallace about Batista being in New York City, looking into the Bay Harbor Butcher. This led to a lot of confusion on Joey’s part, and he now has tried to reach out to Angel to no avail. At this point, Claudette has discovered his body, and that means that she will probably contact Quinn once more. All of this is going to be suspicious, and we do tend to think that she is going to tell him about some of Batista’s theories … including Dexter Morgan.

Will all of this lead to Quinn turning up more in Dexter: Resurrection? It is possible but we don’t foresee the second season being similar at all to what we had the first time around. If Quinn comes to New York we tend to think he will be more subtle in his approach than Angel was, and also work directly with Claudette. Also, is there a way to get Angela involved here? She is, after all, the one who first tipped Angel off to her suspicions…

