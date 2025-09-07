Dexter: Resurrection season 2: A possible Krysten Ritter return?

We have spoken for weeks about the chance of a Krysten Ritter comeback on Dexter: Resurrection season 2 — is there more evidence of it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that the conventional wisdom at this point is that Mia a.k.a. Lady Vengeance is dead. Yet, at the same time, the show has been careful when it comes to diving into the finer details. Sure, we saw what looked to be her body, but was it? Or, was she revived by someone else?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Well, for those of you who are eagle-eyed you may have saw that Mia’s file in Prater’s estate claimed that she was still active — meanwhile, other characters, like the Clubber, were confirmed gone. Did she die too recently that it was not updated? You can argue that, but that feels like a very intentional decision by the writers / producers.

What adds to all the intrigue is that in a new edition of the Final Cut aftershow (watch here), Ritter seems to suggest that a return is still possible. We know that she has a longtime relationship with executive producer Scott Reynolds that dates back to Jessica Jones, and we also think that a revenge tour for Mia would be exhilarating to watch. It really just comes down to finding the right story and then making sure she is available to stage the grand comeback. Getting these two things to happen, in the end, is not always the easiest thing to do.

For now, we also do still need to hope that a season 2 happens for the show at all. After all, for the time being that is not something that is even remotely clear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection right now

What do you most want to see on Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

Do you think a Mia comeback is in the works? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







